Even though the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" cast got to visit Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino while he was in prison, no one knew exactly what to expect from him when he was released in September. "We didn't know if he was going to be a different person, can we joke around about this stuff," Vinny Guadagnino told All Access. "But as soon as he came out, he was around, and we're like, "Oh, Mike's back!" Mike also talked about how he "worked on himself" while he was behind bars, remaining sober and losing 40 pounds. Season 3 of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" returns on Feb. 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

