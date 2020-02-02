Jerry Springer Was Once Bombarded By Hundreds Of Fans Chanting 'Jerry' While At The Urinal

Also available on the NBC app

Jerry, Jerry, Jerry! During a fun round of "Water Taxi Confessions," Jerry Springer told Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans that the strangest place he's ever heard the famous Jerry chant was in a packed public restroom at a New York Giants game. "You've got like 500 guys in there at once. So, I step up to the urinal. They spot me. And 500 guys are chanting. When I'm trying to go to the bathroom, and at my age, I have enough pressure. I don't need that," he laughed.

