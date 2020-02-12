Also available on the nbc app

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! Jerry Springer joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans in Orlando to chat about his hit show "Judge Jerry," sharing why he tends to be a big softy on the popular series. The TV legend also revealed the craziest place his name has ever been chanted. "There's like 500 guys in the men's room, all waiting for their turn at the urinal. I get spotted. All of a sudden, it's my turn at the urinal. 500 guys are chanting, Jerry!" Plus, the 75-year-old gave his judge ruling on today's biggest pop culture inquires, including if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston should get back together.

