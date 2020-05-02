Also available on the NBC app

Jerry Springer joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for Access Daily which is currently filming the show remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. He also gave a demonstration of how he’s been making instant pudding while in quarantine. After being married for 46 years, Jerry gushed about the quality time that he’s been able to spend with his longtime wife. He explained that their relationship has been drama-free while being home for the last five weeks.

Appearing: