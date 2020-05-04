Also available on the nbc app

Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Jordan go way back! The comedian video chatted with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and revealed that he and the athlete shot GQ’s first-ever “Men Of The Year” cover story alongside Mel Gibson all the way back in 1996, and the two hit it off right away. After a sweet story about smoking cigars together, Jerry also shared that Michael Jordan’s career inspired his own. “I tried to go out on top like he did,” Jerry said. You can catch the comedian’s new Netflix special “23 Hours To Kill” on May 5.

