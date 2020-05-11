Also available on the NBC app

The comedy world is in mourning over the loss of Jerry Stiller. The comedy legend died at the age of 92 of natural causes, his son, Ben Stiller, announced on May 11. As the sad news spread, tributes poured in from many of Jerry’s famous co-stars, including "Seinfeld's" Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander and "King of Queen's" Kevin James and Leah Remini. "I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family," Leah wrote in part. "You will be so very missed Jerry."

