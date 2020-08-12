Main Content

Jerry O'Connell Had Wife Rebecca Romijn's Photo In His Wallet For 10 Years Before Marriage

That Jerry O'Connell is one romantic guy! The actor jokingly revealed how he captured wife Rebecca Romijn's heart while chatting with Access Daily's Scott Evans and Mario Lopez from his family getaway in Yosemite. "I don't want to freak her out, but I may or may not have carried a photo of her around in my wallet for 10 years before we got married," he said, adding, "Although, I do need to tell you after this camping trip we may be getting divorced!" Jerry also dished on working with Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas in the movie "The Secret: Dare to Dream" which is available now on VOD.

