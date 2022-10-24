Main Content

Jerry O'Connell And Rebecca Romijn Celebrated Their 15th Anniversary While On 'The Real Love Boat'

CLIP10/24/22

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez to talk about hosting the show "The Real Love Boat." The couple joked about spending all their time together while working on the show and even celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary while shooting the show! Jerry also set the record straight about the rumor that wife Rebecca had a "Stand By Me" poster in her childhood bedroom. Check out "The Real Love Boat" Wednesday at 9PM on CBS..

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
