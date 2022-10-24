Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez to talk about hosting the show "The Real Love Boat." The couple joked about spending all their time together while working on the show and even celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary while shooting the show! Jerry also set the record straight about the rumor that wife Rebecca had a "Stand By Me" poster in her childhood bedroom. Check out "The Real Love Boat" Wednesday at 9PM on CBS..

