"Cheer" star Jerry Harris is at the center of a child pornography scandal. He was arrested on Sept. 17 after two alleged victims came forward. Sarah Klein, the attorney representing Harris' alleged victims, explained why her clients and their family decided to go public with their allegations. Prior to charges being filed, Harris' reps denied the claims. Access Hollywood has reached out to Harris' attorney in light of the charge but has not heard back.

