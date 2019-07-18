Jermaine Dupri Shares His Biggest Lesson After 25 Years Of So So Def (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Jermaine Dupri opened up to Access about the biggest lesson he's learned in the music industry ahead of the release of We TV's documentary "Power, Influence & Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def," which premieres July 18 at 10 p.m. The hip-hop producer, songwriter and CEO shared his advice for aspiring artists and also reflected on the most defining moment in his career thus far while looking back at 25 years of his record label, So So Def Recordings.

