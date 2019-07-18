Jermaine Dupri Responds To Cardi B After Backlash For 'Strippers Rapping' Comment (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Jermaine Dupri is speaking out about Cardi B after she responded to his recent comments about female rappers. The hip-hop producer exclusively tells Access that their rumored feud has been blown out of proportion and that "people need to stop making it seem like it's a thing between me and her." He said, "She actually echoed what I was saying and that she had already been hearing it." Jermaine also explained why he decided to launch the So So Def Female Cypher to give more visibility to women in rap. We TV's documentary "Power, Influence & Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def" premieres on July 18 at 10 p.m.

Appearing: