Jermaine Dupri Defends Scooter Braun Amid Feud With Taylor Swift: It's Business (EXCLUSIVE)

Jermaine Dupri is standing by his protégé, Scooter Braun. The hip-hop producer addressed Taylor Swift's recent feud with the music manager when he spoke exclusively with Access, admitting the deal was all about business and advising young artists to negotiate for control of their music when signing record deals. Plus, find out why Jermaine decided to hire Scooter for a job at So So Def when he was a student at Emory University. We TV's documentary "Power, Influence & Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def" premieres July 18 at 10 p.m.

