Jeremy Strong won the Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series for his role as Kendall Roy in the HBO hit show “Succession.” The actor spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles following his first Emmy award win, “There’s just so much incredible work in the category that I was in,” Jeremy said. Adding, “I just feel amazed to be here.” He also explained how proud he feels to be part of the show and gave us all the details about his snazzy custom-made suit.

