Jeremy Scott is joining “Making the Cut” as a judge for Season 2 and he is bringing the heat! He spoke to Access Hollywood about what it was like mentoring these up-and-coming designers. “Just having been able to share my knowledge with others and know that it really is helpful and that it really is inspiring,” he said. When Jeremy isn’t judging a competition show he is the Creative Director for Moschino and he revealed he is obsessed with Megan Fox! “I am so happy to see the return of the Fox,” he said. Plus, Jeremy says he knew Cardi B was expecting her second child with Offset prior to her announcement and he already has some baby gift ideas in mind! Season 2 of “Making the Cut” returns July 16 on Amazon Prime.

