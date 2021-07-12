Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Jeremy Scott Reveals He Already Has Gift Ideas For Cardi B’s Second Child

CLIP07/12/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jeremy Scott is joining “Making the Cut” as a judge for Season 2 and he is bringing the heat! He spoke to Access Hollywood about what it was like mentoring these up-and-coming designers. “Just having been able to share my knowledge with others and know that it really is helpful and that it really is inspiring,” he said. When Jeremy isn’t judging a competition show he is the Creative Director for Moschino and he revealed he is obsessed with Megan Fox! “I am so happy to see the return of the Fox,” he said. Plus, Jeremy says he knew Cardi B was expecting her second child with Offset prior to her announcement and he already has some baby gift ideas in mind! Season 2 of “Making the Cut” returns July 16 on Amazon Prime.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, jeremy scott, moschino, Making The Cut, amazon prime, Cardi B
S2021 E06 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.