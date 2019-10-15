Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Accuses 'Avengers' Star Of Threatening To Kill Her

Also available on the NBC app

Jeremy Renner's ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has accused the two-time Oscar nominee and "Avengers" star of threatening to kill her. Pacheco's claim came out in filings from her and Renner's custody battle for 6-year-old daughter Ava. A representative for Renner tells All Access that Ava "always has been and continues to be" the actor's "primary focus," and that Pacheco's declaration is a "one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind." Trial attorney Misty Marris breaks down the shocking allegations for Access and explains what could come next.

