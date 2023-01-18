Main Content

Jeremy Renner's 911 Audio Details Terrifying Snowplow Accident: 'There's A Lot Of Blood'

The 911 call made following Jeremy Renner's life-threatening accident reveals terrifying new details. Moments after the actor was run over by a snowplow on New Year's Day near his home in Reno, Nevada, a neighbor called 911 and begged for help immediately. "He got crushed underneath it … There is a lot of blood over here so you need to get someone over here immediately," the unidentified neighbor told an operator.

