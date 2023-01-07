Main Content

Jeremy Renner Spends Birthday In The Hospital After Snowplow Accident, Thanks ICU Medical Staff

Jeremy Renner is celebrating his birthday from the hospital. The Marvel star turned 52 on Jan. 7, six days after he was hospitalized following a harrowing snowplow accident. On his Instagram Story, he re-shared a birthday tribute from a youth organization called The Base and wrote, "Thank you for the birthday love!!!" Hours before his birthday, Jeremy had also shared a photo of himself surrounded by the hospital staff that are taking care of him and wrote, "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey."

