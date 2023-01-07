Jeremy Renner is celebrating his birthday from the hospital. The Marvel star turned 52 on Jan. 7, six days after he was hospitalized following a harrowing snowplow accident. On his Instagram Story, he re-shared a birthday tribute from a youth organization called The Base and wrote, "Thank you for the birthday love!!!" Hours before his birthday, Jeremy had also shared a photo of himself surrounded by the hospital staff that are taking care of him and wrote, "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey."

