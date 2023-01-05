Jeremy Renner is on the road to recovery and shared a video update with his fans from his hospital bed in the ICU on Thursday. The "Avengers" actor posted the clip to his Instagram stories and tried to be lighthearted about his progress. "First shower in definitely a week or so…gross!" he joked before writing a heartfelt caption. "ICU Spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you, mama, Thank you, sister. Thank all of you for your love," he added of the raw moment in which his family helped him bathe.

