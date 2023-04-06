It's been three months since Jeremy Renner was run over by his snowplow in a near-fatal accident. In a new preview clip of his upcoming interview with ABC News – his first since the incident – the Marvel star tells Diane Sawyer about how grateful he was that his nephew was there to help him. He also reveals that he wrote a goodbye note to his family while he was in the hospital in critical condition. "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview" airs Thursday at 10/9c on ABC.

