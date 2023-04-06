Main Content

Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote 'Last Words' To His Family In Hospital After Snowplow Accident

It's been three months since Jeremy Renner was run over by his snowplow in a near-fatal accident. In a new preview clip of his upcoming interview with ABC News – his first since the incident – the Marvel star tells Diane Sawyer about how grateful he was that his nephew was there to help him. He also reveals that he wrote a goodbye note to his family while he was in the hospital in critical condition. "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview" airs Thursday at 10/9c on ABC.

