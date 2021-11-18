Also available on the nbc app

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are Marvel's newest duo in the new Disney plus show "Hawkeye." While talking to Access Hollywood the 50-year-old actor explained why Hailee's character, Kate Bishop, works so well with Hawkeye. The 24-year-old actress also revealed how she prepared for the iconic role. Jeremy went on to admit he predicted his good friend and "Avengers" co-star Paul Rudd would be named People's Sexiest Man Alive. "I always felt that in my body," he told Access. "No one cannot like Paul, if they do I got a problem with them." Hawkeye is streaming exclusively on Disney plus starting Nov. 24.

