Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jeremy Renner Predicted Paul Rudd Would Be Named Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Always Felt That In My Body'

CLIP11/17/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are Marvel's newest duo in the new Disney plus show "Hawkeye." While talking to Access Hollywood the 50-year-old actor explained why Hailee's character, Kate Bishop, works so well with Hawkeye. The 24-year-old actress also revealed how she prepared for the iconic role. Jeremy went on to admit he predicted his good friend and "Avengers" co-star Paul Rudd would be named People's Sexiest Man Alive. "I always felt that in my body," he told Access. "No one cannot like Paul, if they do I got a problem with them." Hawkeye is streaming exclusively on Disney plus starting Nov. 24.

Appearing:
Tags: jeremy renner, paul rudd, Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye, disney plus, Avengers, Marvel
S2021 E05 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.