Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized. The "Avengers" star is in critical but stable condition after being involved in a snow plow accident, his rep confirms to NBC News. "As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," his rep said in a statement on Sunday.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight