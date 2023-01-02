Main Content

Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable Condition' After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized. The "Avengers" star is in critical but stable condition after being involved in a snow plow accident, his rep confirms to NBC News. "As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," his rep said in a statement on Sunday.

