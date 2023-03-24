Main Content

Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Snowplow 'Finally Making Her Way Home' Months After Accident

Nearly three months after his snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is finally getting the vehicle back. "The Mayor of Kingstown" actor took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to celebrate the return of his PistenBully. He shared a photo of the snowplow getting transported, while a man in the driver's seat gave a thumbs up. Jeremy captioned the shot, "She's finally making her way home!" with prayer and smiley face emojis. He also shared a video of the vehicle on the move and wrote, "The cat [gets] a police escort… feels like the Green Mile!"

