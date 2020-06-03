Also available on the NBC app

Jeremy Jordan and his family are grieving an unimaginable loss. The Broadway star and "Supergirl" actor broke the sad news that his nephew had died by suicide at just 14. “We are devastated. Teen suicide is a serious issue we cannot forget about. Jeremy wrote in part on Instagram. “Please talk to your children. Listen to them. Look for signs. Take action. They are the most vulnerable amongst us in these times of turmoil. RIP Bubba.”

