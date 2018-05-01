'Jeopardy!' Taping Suspended While Host Alex Trebek Recovers From Brain Surgery

"Jeopardy!" taping has been suspended while host Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery. Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: trebek jeopardy, jeopardy, snl jeopardy, alex trebek blood clots, jeopardy suspended, sexist, game show hosts, jeopardy! suspended, competition shows, game show, best jeopardy moments, sexism, best jeopardy! moments, game shows, jeopardy parody, alex trebek blood clot, tv, alex trebek brain surgery, alex trebek jeopardy, alex trebek sick, jeopardy!, viral jeopardy moments, alex trebek
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.