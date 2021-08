Also available on the nbc app

"Jeopardy!" is starting its search for a new host all over again. Executive producer Mike Richards has stepped down just days after it was announced that he would take over permanently for the late Alex Trebek. The move comes amid backlash over sexist and derogatory remarks Richards made on a podcast in 2013 and 2014, for which he apologized one day prior to announcing he would bow out as host.

