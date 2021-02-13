Also available on the nbc app

The "Jeopardy!" family is mourning another loss. Five-time champion Brayden Smith, who appeared on the game show in December, died in his hometown of Las Vegas on Feb. 5 at just 24 years old. His mother, Debbie, confirmed the sad news on Twitter, revealing that Brayden's passing came as a shock but she and his loved ones will keep his experience on "Jeopardy!" close to their hearts. A cause of death has yet to be made public. "Jeopardy!" issued a statement in response to Debbie's post and paid tribute to Brayden's winning personality and intellect.

Appearing: