As a judge on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” Jenny McCarthy has watched all sorts of characters come across the stage. After much thought, the star came up with the costume that would best match her personality if she were to ever appear as a contestant—a cheeseburger! “Maybe because I’m a little meaty, you know, I’m a little cheesy sometimes,” Jenny told Access Hollywood at SiriusXM’s “Dial Up The Moment” event. She also dished about the biggest moments from the past five years of “The Jenny McCarthy Show” and revealed which interview fans can’t stop asking her about.

