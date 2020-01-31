Also available on the nbc app

Jenny McCarthy can't handle the possibility of Tom Brady saying goodbye to the New England Patriots! The host tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at SiriusXM's Radio Row in Miami that her Boston native husband Donnie Wahlberg is missing out on this year's Super Bowl festivities – not only because his hometown team isn't playing, but because he's going on a college tour with his son. But when Jenny gets word of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's viral photo that ignited retirement speculation on Twitter, she literally falls to the floor! She also teases what's ahead for Season 3 of "The Masked Singer," including chatter about Nick Lachey's possible involvement.

