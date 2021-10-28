Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Tilly joined Kit Hoover and guest host Melissa Peterman on Access Daily to discuss her role in the newest "Chucky" series as well as remember one of her good friends Willie Garson, who died of pancreatic cancer in September. The Oscar nominated actress said of the late "Sex and the City" star, "I think he was everybody's friend. It was very heartbreaking that he passed away so suddenly." Catch Jennifer in "Chucky" airing Tuesday nights at 10pm on both Syfy and USA Network.

