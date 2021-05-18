Main Content

Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant! The “9-1-1” star confirmed that she and her husband Brian Hallisay are expecting their third child, sharing a snap of her holding a pregnancy test and writing in part, “Oh Baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.” The 42-year-old and her husband also share 7-year-old daughter Autumn and 5-year-old son Atticus.

