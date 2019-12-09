Jennifer Lopez's Skimpy 'Hustlers' Costume Almost Fell Off On Camera: It Was Like 'Dental Floss'

Also available on the NBC app

"Hustlers" costume designer Mitchell Travers had his work cut out for him – and he just kept on cutting! He tells Access Hollywood about designing barely-there outfits for star Jennifer Lopez, who got into such great shape for her role as a veteran pole dancer that he wanted to show off her body as much as possible. However, Mitchell admits that when JLo first started dancing on set he'd left so little fabric that her skimpy garment nearly fell off on the first take!

