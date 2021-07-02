Main Content

Jennifer Lopez’s Says New Single After Alex Rodriguez Split Is About Change: ‘Just Make That Move & Dance’

CLIP 07/02/21
Jennifer Lopez is all about embracing change in her life. The pop superstar spoke with SiriusXM’s Crisco Kidd about her new single, “Cambia El Paso,” which is set to be released on July 5, 2021. The 51-year-old revealed the meaning behind the single is making a change. The new track comes after the “On The Floor” singer split from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year after being together for roughly four years.

