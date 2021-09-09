Main Content

Jennifer Lopez's Mom Loves To Join Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Audience Even When JLo Isn't On

It looks like the "Tonight Show's" number one fan is none other than Lupe Rodriguez! When Jimmy Fallon was a guest on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" this week, the talk show host revealed that Jennifer Lopez's mom frequently comes to watch the show – even when her daughter isn't a guest! "We put a plaque for her, cause I love seeing her," he said, adding, "She goes, 'If any Chris, if any Chris is booked, I want to come on.' So Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans."

