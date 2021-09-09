Also available on the nbc app

It looks like the "Tonight Show's" number one fan is none other than Lupe Rodriguez! When Jimmy Fallon was a guest on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" this week, the talk show host revealed that Jennifer Lopez's mom frequently comes to watch the show – even when her daughter isn't a guest! "We put a plaque for her, cause I love seeing her," he said, adding, "She goes, 'If any Chris, if any Chris is booked, I want to come on.' So Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution