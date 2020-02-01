Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist Spills The Superstar's Beauty Secrets

Also available on the NBC app

The man behind Jennifer Lopez's decades of head-turning beauty looks is Scott Barnes. The celebrity makeup artist has worked his magic on JLo's flawless face for 20 years, and he tells Access Hollywood that the "Hustlers" star's natural beauty is due in large part to her healthy lifestyle. "She's somebody that doesn't play with her face, doesn’t manipulate herself in any way. She just eats well, exercises – that, and sunscreen," he said. Barnes told Access some of his makeup tricks to achieve her signature glow, revealed the inspiration behind some of Jennifer's iconic makeup looks and admitted which beauty moment of Jennifer's he regrets.

