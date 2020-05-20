Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez’s most recent gym selfie is getting a lot of attention—but not for the reason you might think! After the 50-year-old shared a photo of her toned body to Instagram, eagle-eyed viewers noticed what appeared to be a man wearing a mask hidden in the background of the photo. Fans began to comment on the mysterious man’s cameo in the photo, but JLo has yet to offer an explanation on who he was or what he was doing.

Appearing: