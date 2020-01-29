Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez is on the hunt for a thief! The superstar's signature bling cup gets swiped in a new Super Bowl teaser from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino outside Miami. The 15-second clip shows JLo in the middle of glam prep when her favorite drink accessory suddenly goes missing. So who took it? The mystery is officially underway, and Jen got fans in on the search, tweeting, "No one messes with my bling cup." Will Jennifer get her famous bedazzled cup back in time for her and Shakira's halftime show performance?

