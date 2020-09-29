Also available on the nbc app

Emme Muniz has her own sense of style! Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old daughter – who just released her first book, "Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day" – talked to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez about life with her famous mom, and she revealed why she doesn't raid her superstar closet. "The reason for that is we have very different styles," she said, adding that she jumps between "super pink and skirts" and "jeans and baggy shirts" aesthetics. Emme also opened up about the inspiration behind her book, revealed if she wants to pursue singing professionally and gushed over getting to meet Billie Eilish. "Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers For Every Day" is available now.

