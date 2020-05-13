Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz is going to have a picture book published this Fall, the singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday. The proud mom dropped a pic of her little one holding her book and wrote, "So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith." the publisher, Crown Books for Young Readers, also shared details about the coming book in a press release, revealing the book "walks readers through ordinary moments when Emme asks God for help-some small, like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling and others big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures."

