Jennifer Lopez is putting her love for Ben Affleck on display! The "Marry Me" actress got a new manicure that features her fiancé's first initial. On Tuesday, Jen's manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a photo of the nail art on Instagram, which featured the letters "J" and "B" on one nail with a heart on the other. The pic also showed off her massive green engagement ring!

