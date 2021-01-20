Also available on the nbc app

Say cheese! Ahead of her performance at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, Jennifer Lopez took a moment to pose for a selfie with members of the National Guard stationed around Washington D.C. "What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women," she captioned the video. "Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and every day. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans." Lady Gaga, who will sing the National Anthem at the swearing-in ceremony, also announced her arrival at the Capitol Building as she shared a message calling for peace.

Appearing: