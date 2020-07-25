Also available on the NBC app

51 and fabulous! Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her birthday surrounded by love, thanks to fiancé Alex Rodriguez! The superstar got a special shoutout from her baseball legend beau on July 24, when A-Rod paid tribute to her special day with a romantic video montage featuring some of their most memorable moments together, from the first time they met in 2002 long before their relationship even started, to his beachside proposal last year – and all the fun in between, including a few at-home dance parties!

