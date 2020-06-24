Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez surprised an emergency room nurse working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and both of their reactions were priceless! The icon teamed up with "Today" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to make Lennox Hill Hospital ER worker Cassidy Toben's dream of meeting JLo come true. Savannah and Hoda welcomed Jen to "The At-Home Variety Show" for NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock, where the "World of Dance" judge got to tell her superfan just how much she admires her hard work.

Appearing: