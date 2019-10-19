Jennifer Lopez Sparkles In Over-The-Top Bridal Gown On 'Marry Me' Set Ahead Of Alex Rodriguez Wedding

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez might not be walking down the aisle with fiancé Alex Rodriguez just yet, but it's already clear she makes a stunning bride! The "Medicine" songstress wore an elaborate wedding gown on the streets of New York City while filming her upcoming romantic comedy, "Marry Me." Jennifer reportedly portrays a pop star who makes a spur-of-the-moment decision to marry a concertgoer instead of her rock star fiancé after finding out he cheated.

Appearing: