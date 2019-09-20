Also available on the nbc app

Still got it! Jennifer Lopez proved she hasn't aged a day in an updated version of the unforgettable 2000 Grammys dress that cemented her status as a true fashion icon. JLo closed the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week and strutted her stuff in a plunging, tropical print gown that brought fans to their feet and ignited a timeless style memory. The 50-year-old teased the tribute in an Instagram Live video backstage, telling fans that they wouldn't want to miss what was about to go down – and she wasn't kidding!

