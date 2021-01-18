Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is keeping it real! The superstar didn't hold back when responding to a fan who refused to believe that Jen's flawless complexion is au naturel. JLo showed off her makeup-free face in a close-up Instagram video over the weekend, dropping skincare secrets for her nearly 140 million followers – and even she seemed wowed by the results, too! At least one fan shared skepticism about Jen's routine, though, and accused her of having "tons" of Botox. Jennifer wasn't here for the shade and shut down the accusation with a candid response – and a little advice!

