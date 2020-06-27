Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez's fiancé can hold her own on the diamond! Back in June 1999, Jennifer Lopez exclusively invited Access Hollywood to tag along on her visit to a camp in New York. While there, a 29-year-old JLo showed off her baseball skills during a game with the campers. "They didn't know about my days as a shortstop!" she teased to our cameras. Jennifer also chatted with the kids, painted pottery and played some tennis!

Appearing: