Jennifer Lopez knows how to take steamy pics of her future husband Alex Rodriguez! ARod posted a snap on his Instagram, which was taken by JLo, and he’s sexily posed in a bubble bath! Despite the couple having to postpone their wedding plans due to COVID-19, it looks things are hotter than ever between the two and they’ve also gotten to spend tons of quality time at home with their family!

