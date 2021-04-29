Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a first look at her romantic adventure comedy “Shotgun Wedding” co-starring Josh Duhamel. The movie follows a bride and groom whose destination wedding doesn’t necessarily go as planned and the pictures show just that. In one photo, the actress wears a nude dress and Josh is in pink tux, looking roughed up and bloody. JLo, who has been in the Dominican Republic shooting the film throughout the pandemic, announced the release date too, telling fans it’s out June 29,2022!

Appearing: