Jennifer Lopez is a married woman! The superstar spilled all the details on her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck in a newsletter posted to her OnTheJLo fan site on Sunday, sharing that she and the Oscar winner tied the knot at the famed Little White Wedding Chapel. Jennifer called the ceremony "exactly" what she and Ben wanted and noted that their love story was "twenty years patient."

Appearing: Mario Lopez Kit Hoover Scott Evans Zuri Hall

S0 E0 4 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

