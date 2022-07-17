Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Shares Intimate Peeks At Ben Affleck Wedding: 'Exactly What We Wanted'

07/17/22
Jennifer Lopez is a married woman! The superstar spilled all the details on her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck in a newsletter posted to her OnTheJLo fan site on Sunday, sharing that she and the Oscar winner tied the knot at the famed Little White Wedding Chapel. Jennifer called the ceremony "exactly" what she and Ben wanted and noted that their love story was "twenty years patient."

