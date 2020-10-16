Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is sharing behind-the-scenes secrets from her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Camila Cabello in a new interview with Apple Music’s SOMOS radio. The “On the Floor” singer revealed no one knew the American flag feathered coat she wore during her epic performance also featured the Puerto Rican flag on the inside. The superstar said it was a special moment for her to represent being Latino and American. “I knew I was representing Latinos and I knew I was representing that I was American as well,” JLo explained.

